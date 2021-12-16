Indy Give! 2021: Friends of the Equestrian Skills Course

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

Horses play a crucial role in our region’s history and heritage. Friends of the Equestrian Skills Course help make the busy trails safer by educating all trail users on proper trail etiquette and providing a one-of-a-kind free training area for all levels of horses and riders: from families with kids to our wounded veterans and everyone in between.

Friends of the Equestrian Skills Course is the only free public equestrian skills course in the U.S. with natural obstacles and three levels of difficulty.

You can show your support for Friends of the Equestrian Skills Course through the Give! Campaign at this link.