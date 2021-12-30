Indy Give! 2021: The Arc Pikes Peak Region

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

Discrimination and a lack of awareness often inhibit access to basic human rights for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, limiting their opportunity to participate in society. The Arc PPR’s Building for Change campus actively empowers those with I/DD through personal development, life skills training, and advocacy while inviting the community to improve the culture for those with I/DD.

1 in 6, or 17% of children in the US, ages 3-17 years, have one or more developmental disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy, and others.

You can show your support for The Arc Pikes Peak Region through the Give! Campaign at this link.