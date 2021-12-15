Indy Give! 2021: TESSA of Colorado Springs

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

TESSA supports domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking victims in the Pikes Peak region. Services include our Safehouse program, 24/7 Safe Line, confidential advocacy, counseling, legal and housing aid, youth and children’s programming, as well as community outreach and educational resources.

During the 2020 quarantine, TESSA saw 500-600 more monthly Safeline calls than previous years, a nearly 50% increase in demand for their services.

