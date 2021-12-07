Indy Give! 2021: Teller Senior Coalition

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

Teller Senior Coalition (TSC) provides door-to-door transportation, case management counseling, respite support for caregivers, meals and food for low-income or home-bound seniors, emergency heating assistance, and safety-related handyman repairs (grab bars). Services are offered free of charge.

Without TSC’s services, seniors might not have the medical care they need, and they would live in unsafe homes or not have sufficient nutrition.

You can show your support for the Teller Senior Coalition through the Give! Campaign at this link.