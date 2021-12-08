Indy Give! 2021: PEAK Parent Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — PEAK Parent Center believes all children including those with disabilities can learn and participate in their neighborhood schools and the community. The non-profit provides support, assistance and referrals for families with children of all abilities.

“They care and they want to help you, you know reach your goals,” UCCS Graduate Caitlyn said.

Through working with parents, students, educators, and professionals, PEAK Parent Center ensures all people ages 0 to 26 with disabilities are fully included in their schools, communities and employment.

“We work with children with physical disabilities, we work with children with intellectual disabilities, and now we are reaching out to mental health as well,” PEAK Parent Center Event & Fund Development Manager Amber Bradish said.

This is the only parent training center for the state.

“They really just helped me with the wordsmithing, like how do you keep the school accountable using the right word construction being assertive but not saying right out that your wrong,” PEAK Parent Amanda Maston said.

She said doors have opened for her child that weren’t opened before PEAK Parent Center.

“The advice she gave me I’ve been able to carry it and grow into a better advocate for my child,” Maston added.

PEAK Parent serves about 26,000 families in the state each year.

“We have a program called Project Power. We’re teaching the youth to use their strengths, their abilities to work in their schools,” Bradish said. “Research does show that the more inclusive they are with their children and their environment the more thriving the community is.”

They’re not only teaching the parents useful skills but also the kids to advocate for themselves.

“She can use her voice where I had to be her voice before saying hey this, this, this and now she can do it herself and that is what I appreciate with PEAK Parent is that they realize where she’s been, where she’s going, and continue to go,” PEAK Parent Cathy said.

Here, individuals can find a community where everyone belongs.

“Everyday, PEAK teaches parents, students, educators and professionals the skills they need to successfully educate students with all types of disabilities and abilities. We do this because all children deserve a chance to become contributing members of the community, which begins at school, and we give people the power of hope,” PEAK Parent Center executive director Michele Williers said.

Donations will help programs that PEAK Parent Center doesn’t receive funding for through other services. You can show your support for PEAK Parent Center through the Give! Campaign at this link.