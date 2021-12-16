Indy Give! 2021: Court Care for the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News hosted organization Court Care for the Pikes Peak Region tonight in the studio to highlight the work that they are doing along the Front Range.

Court Care for the Pikes Peak Region offers free, drop-in, licensed child care to families taking care of court-related business within the Fourth Judicial District Court (serving El Paso and Teller Counties) and Colorado Springs Municipal Court.

The organization has been in operation since 2003.

