Indy Give! 2021: Cottonwood Center for the Arts

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cottonwood Center for the Arts is a nonprofit arts organization located in downtown Colorado Springs.

A mainstay of the Colorado Springs arts community since 1997, they are home to the largest group of creatives in Colorado Springs. A flourishing nexus of educational programming, gallery shows, and studio spaces, Cottonwood brings together small businesses, professional artists, community nonprofits, and students of all ages to engage the Pikes Peak Region in art through learning, exhibits, and performances, hosting a diverse and creative community of workspaces for artists.

They’re vision is to create an environment for a thriving arts community leaving a legacy of arts, culture, and beauty to future generations.

