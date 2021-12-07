Indy Give! 2021: Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News has once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) is committed to building a lasting connection to the Pikes Peak region by preserving and sharing our cultural history and accomplishes this mission through innovative exhibits, educational outreach and programming, and preservation of its object and archival collections.

The CSPM is fully accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, a recognition only received by 3% of the nation’s museums.

The CSPM invites all ages to explore Pikes Peak regional history through its variety of programs.

You can support the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum here, through this year’s Indy Give! Campaign.