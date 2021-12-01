Indy Give! 2021: Catamount Institute

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News has once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

Catamount Institute connects kids to the outdoors using a mix of education and adventure through meaningful outdoor experiences.

Through their programs, children learn that they have the powerful ability to protect and nurture the natural world. During the school day, after-school, and during the summertime! There are opportunities to get outdoors all year long.

You can show your support for Catamount Institute through the Give! Campaign at this link.