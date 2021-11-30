Indy Give! 2021: Avahah Community Initiative

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News has once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions.

The Avahah Community Initiative was founded in 2018 and works to connect people who are facing food insecurities, due to financial struggles, to locally-farmed produce. The organization also provides education centered around healthy living and environmental consciousness. They do all this by offering donated memberships to a local CSA program.

Those memberships include a weekly bag of produce and discounted/free farm tours, classes, and events.

Help the Avahah Community Initiative give a hand up to those in need.