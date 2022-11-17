(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is Homeward Pikes Peak (HPP).

For 20 years, HPP has provided housing, integrated mental health, and substance abuse counseling for those who are low-income or exiting homelessness.

This year HPP is on track to serve about 1,200 people through their programs. HPP offers sober living programs for both men and women, housing assistance, and outpatient services for those recovering from addiction.

HPP uses donated funds and supplies to support its mission and the individuals and families they support. On Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. HPP is hosting a fundraiser at Jose Muldoon’s on 222 North Tejon Street in Colorado Springs. Ten percent of sales will go to support HPP and its goals.