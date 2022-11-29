(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give! campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is Happy Cats Haven.

Happy Cats Haven is a no-kill, socially-conscious, cat-centric rescue and adoption center that is focused on saving Colorado’s homeless cats and kittens. Haven works on the issue from all angles, from trap-neuter-return to community education and behavior support. Haven doesn’t turn away cats for behavior or medical reasons and works with them to make them happy, healthy, and adoptable.

Happy Cats Haven needs volunteers to help with socializing, cleaning, and adoption counseling. They accept donations for medical care for the cats or kittens.

No cat is turned away at Happy Cats Haven they accept cats of any age or health status. Happy Cats treats every cat as an individual, getting to know their personalities and working to match adopters to cats that will have the best chance at a forever pairing.

Happy Cats also offers free behavior assistance and guidance to help cat owners work through concerning behavior so they can keep the cats they love.

If you would like to GIVE! to Happy Cats Haven or any other organization in the GIVE! Campaign donations can be made through their website.