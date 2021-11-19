Give! Indy 2021: Pikes Peak Children’s Museum opens permanent location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After 16 years as a mobile museum, the Pikes Peak Children’s Museum (PPCM) finally has a location for the organization’s permanent home.

“The earlier we can help children in all areas of development the better,” board of directors president Annette Bone said. “If they haven’t ever come here yet, when they go from room to room, just the awe and excitement when they see what each room provides, it’s really exciting and really really cool.”

The new building has enough room for eight different spaces. The museum said each room is intended to spark creativity featuring aspects of science, technology, engineering, art and math.

“They are ‘playing’–they just don’t realize that they are learning as they play,” Bone said.

“It’s wonderful, great and awesome. Charles loves it. He’s having a lot of fun,” parent Timothy Trye said.

An outer space exhibit was created by UCCS students that teaches children about the galaxy. The building room helps them understand simple machinery and tools. Another room conveys the farm to fork concept, explaining how we get our food that we prepare both in the kitchen and eat at restaurants. There is even a space for older kids to learn.

“So they have an area where they can code with a robot or be on computers or play strategic board games to learn about strategy and problem solving,” Bone explained.

It’s a place for life-long learning while making life-long memories. The museum is best designed for those ages 0-10 years old, although all ages are welcome.

“The parents play just as much as the kids. That’s what we want,” she said. “We want the grandparents and parents to be able to play and enjoy being with their kids.”

The museum is open from 9:00 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. The mobile exhibits can be rented as well. If you’re interested, call 719-357-7726.

The museum could use your donations to keep it running as well as keep exhibits updated. One day, the organization hopes to grow into a larger building.