Indy Give! 2021: Homeward Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS — Homeward Pikes Peak is committed to the dual purpose of enhancing human well-being and to help meet the basic human needs of all people, with attention to the needs and empowerment of people who are vulnerable and living in poverty.

HPP’s mission is to work with individuals and families in the community to achieve their full potential through supportive housing and recovery services – and permanently exit homelessness.

HPP’s efforts focus on overcoming the barriers to developing and maintaining stable housing and sober living. To do this, we adhere to commonly held social work values of service, social justice, dignity and worth of the person, importance of human relationships, integrity, and competence.

GIVE!: Here