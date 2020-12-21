GIVE! Downtown Ventures helps put a spotlight on public art

COLORADO SPRINGS— For many artists the ongoing pandemic has made it difficult for people to enjoy and feel inspired by their creativity.

“A lot of cultural institutions that we love like the Pikes Peak Center, the Colorado Springs Fine Art Center at Colorado College, the ENT center have been closed and we haven’t been able to go and experience art at those place like normally,” said Claire Swinford, Director of Urban Engagement for the Downtown Partnership.

However, Downtown Ventures is letting Colorado Springs connect with an artist and their vision through the Otocast app.

“This app is an incredible resource to go in depth and learn about the art from the people who made it,” said Swinford.

Through a black screen, the app puts a spotlight on downtown public art and their story while encouraging families connect with their community.

“It’s fun and interesting and if you been at a house together it’s time to start new conversation,” said Angela Seals who takes out her son Everett to enjoy the app.

Art teachers across Colorado Springs say the app is letting them further enrich student learning.

“[We are] focusing on the art process not the art product and how you plan and create improve and create,” said Jillian Murphy with District 11.

Downtown Ventures says the app is used to help fill a void COVID-19 taken this year.

“Our community feels the lack where we are seeing people are getting more excited to interacting with public art because it remains accessible,” said Swinford. “It remains safe to do with your household.”