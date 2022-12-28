(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

The Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center provides equine-assisted therapy to people of all ages with special needs. Instructors and therapists work one on one with patients to meet their individual needs, using the horse as the classroom to help build cognitive, physical, and mental skills.

Give! Campaign donations will go towards scholarships for the kids and care for its horses.