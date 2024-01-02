(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The GIVE! campaign announced on Monday, Jan. 1 that the campaign has yet to meet its goal and has extended the deadline to allow more donations for numerous causes within the community.

GIVE! is a philanthropic campaign that takes place every year around the holidays to inspire the community to donate and help raise money for nonprofits that benefit local families, animals, arts programs, children, open spaces, and many more.

The campaign’s goal was to raise $1 million for the 63 participating nonprofits, and the GIVE! campaign said on Tuesday, Jan. 2 that it is only $40,000 away from reaching its $1 million goal.

In an effort to make it that final stretch, the campaign extended its deadline to Jan. 3 at midnight. You can head to the GIVE! campaign’s website to help make a difference in the community.

As a thank-you for the community’s generosity, local businesses have also chipped in to reward those who donate. Depending on the amount you give, you can receive coupons, freebies, experiences, educational classes, and more. Head to the campaign’s website to learn more about the exciting rewards.