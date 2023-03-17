(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Applications are now available for nonprofits serving El Paso and Teller Counties to participate in the 2023 Give! Campaign.

The Give! Campaign is a year-end fundraising platform that inspires philanthropy in the Pikes Peak Region. Since 2009, they have raised $17.5 million for 255 local nonprofits. In 2022 alone, Give! raised $1.2 million for 74 local nonprofits from over 5,000 donations.

Click here to apply for the Give! Campaign.

Returning nonprofits as well as new nonprofits must apply every year, after which the applications will be reviewed by subject matter experts. Those experts then make recommendations to the Give! Board of Directors, who make final selections on who is admitted into the Give! Campaign.

To see if your favorite nonprofit qualifies, click here.

The Campaign said the benefits of participating in Give! include training on fundraising best practices, media exposure, networking, and increased awareness. A checklist is provided to help applicants gather all the required elements for their submission.

Interested applicants can also attend one of four information sessions to be held at various locations throughout El Paso County as well as virtually, through the end of March and beginning of April.

You can follow along with the Give! Campaign on social media, just search Give! on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.