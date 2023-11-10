(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

On Thursday, Nov. 9 during our 6:30 p.m. newscast, FOX21 highlighted the local nonprofit Westside CARES, which helps our neighbors in need on the west side of Colorado Springs and El Paso County by ensuring that they receive adequate crisis intervention services.

FOX21 Evening Anchor Scott Kilbury interviewed Westside CARES CEO Kristy Milligan about how our community can help out and the services the nonprofit provides to those in need.

“We try to be a one-stop shop offering a holistic support network for people,” said Milligan.

Westside CARES has six food pantries and serves about 20,000, four-day bags of food to families in need, each year. Milligan explained the nonprofit also works with local schools, “To bring families the resources they need to get through the holidays and winter breaks.”

To volunteer with or donate to Westside CARES, click on the link above or call (719) 389-0759. The nonprofit is located at 2808 West Colorado Avenue in Colorado Springs.