(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

Haley Chapin, the Executive Director of Tri-Lakes Cares joined Julie Baker on Monday, Dec. 18 on FOX21 Morning News to talk about the nonprofit and its mission.

“We are the health and human services organization for northern El Paso County residents who find themselves in a time of need,” explained Chapin. “So, we are the all-encompassing support system that offers everything from a food pantry, medical care, case management, financial assistance, [and] we help people get through whatever time they are struggling with to get back on their feet.”

Tri-Lakes Cares was established in 1984 and serves the communities of Monument, Palmer Lake, Woodmoor, sections of Black Forest (District 38), Gleneagle, and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

To learn more about Tri-Lakes Cares, its services, or how to volunteer with the organization, click on the link above.