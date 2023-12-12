(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

Susan Davies, Executive Director of the Trails & Open Space Coalition (TOSC), joined FOX21 Morning News Anchor Abbie Burke on Tuesday, Dec. 12, to discuss the organization and its goal of finishing a long-anticipated trail around Pikes Peak.

TOSC works cooperatively with local and regional governments, community organizations, businesses, families, and individuals who share the vision of an interconnected network of trails, greenways, and open space. They advocate, educate, and build connections with other groups, fund projects, and create and support volunteer projects.

One of the projects TOSC has been working on is completing the “Ring the Peak Trail.”

“It’s great to go up and down, but what about going around? Because then you get to see all these amazing views from different vantage points?” said Davies.

Davies said money from this year’s Give campaign will go toward the Ring the Peak Trail project, but also to TOSC’s Trail Ambassador program which trains volunteers to teach others about ‘Leave No Trace’ principles.

“They’re helping people from outside of town to know: ‘Why is it important to keep your dog on a leash?’ To protect our watershed. ‘Why is it important to stay on a trail?’ ‘Where can you find other trails as lovely as this one?’ So, we want to improve the experience for the user and protect the resource,” said Davies.

More information about TOSC can be found on their website above.