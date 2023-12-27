(SPONSORED) — The PLACE is a member of the 2023 Give! class. The PLACE’s mission is to ignite the potential in youth to get out of homelessness and create self-determined, fulfilled lives. Interim CEO Becky Treece joined Nova on the show on Wednesday, Dec. 27 to discuss more about the organization.

The PLACE serves youth age 15-24 at risk of or experiencing homelessness, by meeting with youth and providing them with the resources and relationships they need to overcome real life challenges and fulfill their promise for a healthy, productive and self-sufficient tomorrow. On any given night in Colorado Springs, there are approximately 150 youth experiencing homelessness – that means actively living on the streets.

The PLACE provides emergency shelter, street outreach, a daytime drop-in center, and housing options for youth, and believes every youth deserves a safe place to belong.

Last year, The PLACE served 562 young people across all of its programs. The need for The PLACE’s services is growing, not just in terms of the number of youth who are falling into homelessness, but also in the level of support they require to exit their situation. The rate at which youth are disclosing mental health concerns as a contributing factor to their homelessness has increased to 70% among the youth served last fiscal year. It is not enough to simply find places for youth to sleep off the street, they also need a place for healing and a place to belong.

The Launchpad, an extension of The PLACE, is currently under construction and scheduled to open in late 2024. The Launchpad is a 50 unit affordable housing development on the westside of Colorado Springs that’s going to provide much needed permanent supportive housing for the youth they serve.

The PLACE will provide on-site wrap-around support services in a community setting designed to serve the needs of youth who have experienced trauma. They’re very excited to see the impact this project is going to make in our community.

For more information about The PLACE head to the website.