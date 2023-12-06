(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 News and Loving Living Local are teaming up with Give! Pikes Peak once again for this year’s Give! Campaign.

We are highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of those organizations is The Catamount Institute.

The mission of Connecting Kids to the Outdoors is simple but impactful, important, and meaningful, and one that the Catamount Institute has remained stable and strong through the years. The small non-profit serves close to 9,000 kids per year and connects them to the outdoors through environmental education, adventure, and recreation.

The Catamount Institute is hoping to raise money through the Give! Campaign to help better continue to serve all kids in the Pikes Peak Region, meet the needs and demands for programs, and expand programs to serve more kids.

For more information about The Catamount Institute, visit catamountinstitute.org. Learn about Give! Pikes Peak at givepikespeak.org.