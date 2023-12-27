(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

Alan Boatz, Program Lead of Project Healing Waters, and Bob McCook, a participant in the organization’s programs, joined FOX21 Evening Anchor Scott Kilbury on Tuesday, Dec. 26 to talk about the nonprofit and its mission.

“Project Healing Waters is a nonprofit that serves our military community,” said Boatz. “Across the nation, we have over 180 programs like ours, seven of them are in Colorado, and we serve the Colorado Springs and Pueblo areas.”

The nonprofit is a year-round program that “helps active military service personnel and Veterans in need through a dedicated, developed curriculum of fly fishing, fly casting, fly tying, and fly rod building,” according to its website.

McCook said Project Healing Waters changed his life. “And it wasn’t just about fishing, it was about being with all the people that you served with or know what you’re saying,” said McCook. “And my wife would tell you that she got her husband back after a pretty dark period of time.”

Boatz said the nonprofit saves lives. “We’ve had participants considering suicide and we helped them get that out of their heads. We work with the VA and community service organizations and therapist groups to have them refer their patients to us, to begin their healing journey.”

McCook said he’s grateful for taking part in Project Healing Waters’ programs. “A week on the river and a few fish, and I came home a different person,” said McCook.

To learn more about the organization or its programs, click on the link above.

If you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, the easiest way to ask for help is to dial 988. If you’re a veteran, press one.