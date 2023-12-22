Give! Campaign 2023: National Mill Dog Rescue

(PEYTON, Colo.) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Kirwin, and Donor Relations Specialist Tommie Evans, of the National Mill Dog Rescue (NMDR), along with two, four-legged pals, Bella and Jezebell, joined Taylor Bishop on Thursday, Dec. 21 on FOX21 News to talk about the nonprofit and its mission.

“We’ve hit so many milestones in the last year,” said Kirwin. “Bella had the honor of being the 20,000th dog that we have rescued since 2007.”

Kirwin added that during a recent trip, NMDR rescued 176 dogs from a Midwest commercial breeding facility. “We rescued over 2,000 dogs for the year, which is the most we’ve ever done, about 600 more than last year.”

NMDR was established in February 2007 and rescues dogs from Colorado and the Midwest.

“It started in our Founder, Theresa Strader’s backyard, and we moved out to a facility in Peyton now,” said Kirwin. “Despite our name, with [National in it], we are a local, Colorado rescue.”

Evans spoke about Jezebell, which is one of the rescue’s senior dogs available for adoption.

“She came to us pretty messed up, she has no teeth because her jaw had kind of rotted out… [and] she had some mammary tumors,” explained Evans, who thanked the NMDR’s veterinary facility in Peyton for helping the senior pup. “She had her teeth pulled… we got her groomed… she’s sweet… [and] she really loves everybody, she’s just a cautious little girl.”

Jezebell is 11-year’s-old and as Kirwin explained, is very typical of the dogs NMDR helps. “Our mission is to rescue and rehabilitate and rehome commercial breeding dogs,” said Kirwin.

To help the organization or learn more about the GIVE! Campaign, click the links above.