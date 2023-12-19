(CALHAN, Colo.) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News is helping by highlighting local organizations needing your help.

The Mustang Ambassador Program (MAP) is a youth leadership program in Colorado Springs and Calhan known as the best equine learning program. Since opening in 2000, they’ve had the opportunity to help countless students acquire foundational skills, develop new techniques, and confidently move forward in their learning journey.

“Because they are prey animals, they are very sincere, and their reactions are very much in response to how you react with them. So you, as a leader for them, they respond very positively and cooperate and engage. Their size and temperament is endearing to the kids that they work with,” said the Mustang Ambassador Program.

Events with MAP include clinics, workshops, summer camps, and more.

The Mustang Ambassador Program needs volunteers to help care for the horses, and monetary donations will also be used to care for the horses.