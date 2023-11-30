(MANITOU SPRINGS) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

Executive Director of the Manitou Art Center (MAC) Natalie Johnson and Studio Artist Jordan Fitzgerald, joined FOX21 Evening Anchor Scott Kilbury on Wednesday, Nov. 29 to speak about the nonprofit’s mission and what makes it unique.

“We’ve been around for 36 years, we have a ton of different spaces… so we are just here to invite all of you to come and use us,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the MAC is also home to the largest makers space in the state. “Ultimately, it’s equipment that is shared by everyone, so you can come in and there is a community of people and there is a community of resources,” explained Johnson.

With all the resources available, the MAC makes it easy to collaborate with other artists. “That’s one of the cool things as I have been taking some of the other classes, I’ve met up with new people… and it is the neatest thing,” said Fitzgerald.

Johnson explained where donations are needed most.

“Ultimately, the big thing is, to folks like Jordan and all of us, that want a shared community of artists and access to equipment and classes and all of those things… [that] we can work together in a smaller space… and do a whole variety of things,” said Johnson.

The MAC is located at 513 Manitou Ave, and to learn more about the nonprofit you can click the website link above.