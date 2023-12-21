(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

Teodoro Butler of the Energy Resource Center joined Julie Baker on Thursday, Dec. 21 on FOX21 Morning News to talk about the nonprofit and its mission.

With offices in Alamosa, Colorado Springs, Denver, Loveland, and Sterling, the Energy Resource Center serves 27 counties and provides energy efficiency upgrades to income-qualified families.

“If they apply with our organization, and they are income-qualified, as far as the household goes, we go and we provide energy assistance for free,” said Butler.

Everything from appliance efficiency to installation to replacing water heaters and furnaces, the Energy Resource Center tackles it all.

“We’re in the business of keeping people comfortable and safe,” said Butler. “This is very essential in a state like this.”

To see if you qualify and how to apply, click on the Energy Resource Center link above.