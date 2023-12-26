(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 News and Loving Living Local are teaming up with Give! Pikes Peak once again for this year’s Give! Campaign.

We are highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of those organizations is the Citizens Project.

Citizens Project has been Colorado’s leading non-profit on equity, inclusion, and justice for 30 years. Engaging the community through a community engagement series, forum hosting and moderating, a voter guide, and many events throughout the year, such as Beats and Ballots.

Citizens Project envisions a Pikes Peak community that is a vibrant democracy in which individual rights are protected, differences are respected, and people fully participate in civic and community life. A vibrant democracy requires that voters be informed, have access to elected leaders, and participate in shaping public policy.

Citizens Project has worked to build a vibrant democracy in the Pikes Peak region, and volunteers have helped lead the way. Click here and learn how to volunteer today!

Learn about Give! Pikes Peak at givepikespeak.org.