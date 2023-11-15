(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give! Campaign is currently underway, and Loving Living Local and Give! Pikes Peak are teaming up to bring you weekly segments highlighting local non-profit organizations needing your help. One of these organizations is CASA of the Pikes Peak Region.

CASA is an advocacy program for abused and neglected children, and the non-profit also runs the Milton Foster Children’s Fund. This fund provides opportunities not funded by other agencies. It’s all about helping these youth in foster care reach their full potential.

The funds help pay for tutoring, sports fees, music lessons, medical needs, and other things that give a foster child a sense of resiliency.

For more information about CASA of the Pikes Peak Region, visit casappr.org. Learn about Give! Pikes Peak at givepikespeak.org.