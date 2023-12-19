(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 News and Loving Living Local are teaming up with Give! Pikes Peak once again for this year’s Give! Campaign.

We are highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of those organizations is Careers In Construction Colorado.

Careers In Construction Colorado (CICC) is a non-profit organization that brings construction-based vocational education into high schools throughout Colorado.

CICC is focused on job placement and works to combat the employment gap in the construction industry by increasing awareness, generating interest, and connecting students to opportunities in construction.

Through this program, students earn certificates recognized by the United States Department of Labor and the Colorado Department of Labor. Students can acquire internships, job shadows, and entry-level jobs in the construction industry.

For more information about Careers In Construction, visit ciccolorado.org. Learn about Give! Pikes Peak at givepikespeak.org.