(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News are helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

Rick Dahlman, Director of Staff and Program Development at Banning Lewis Academy, joined FOX21 Morning News Anchor Craig Coffey on Wednesday, Dec. 6, to discuss the school and how it is looking to expand community engagement.





Dahlman said Banning Lewis Academy started in 2006 as a K through 8 operation in a one building schoolhouse and has since grown to K through 12 school with more than two campuses.

Banning Lewis Academy is hoping to raise $12,000 through the Give! Campaign to fund “Parent Universities” for local community members.