(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

Lauren Fox, Executive Director of All Breed Rescue & Training (ABRT), along with Piper, a dog currently in their program, joined FOX21 Morning Anchor Abbie Burke on Thursday, Dec. 28 to talk about the nonprofit and its mission.

“We rescue dogs that for one reason or another have found themselves not with a forever home and we rehabilitate them with whatever they need, medically or behaviorally, through training, and then we go out there and we look for their forever homes,” said Fox. The nonprofit also offers training to any dog owners.

Piper’s original owners were homeless and could no longer care for her so she ended up at a local shelter.

“There was actually quite a large social media following on her story so we were contacted to see if we could help her so we went down and we rescued her and placed her into our foster program and she’s been doing rehabilitation and learning how to control her enthusiasm,” said Fox. “But she’s really a great, great dog.”

Piper may not have started in a home but Fox said she now has great house manners and is kennel-trained, and house-trained. Piper is available for adoption and every dog adopted through ABRT has a specific training program.

“When you adopt a dog from us, you get support for life,” said Fox.

Fox said money from this year’s Give! Campaign will go directly toward taking care of the dogs. ABRT pays for all costs in their foster program including food and medical care. The cost of training programs is also covered.

Other needs of the organization include volunteers, foster homes, and in-kind donations such as dog treats, toys, and supplies.