We are featuring The Justice Center, which has been working in the Pikes Peak region to increase and promote equal access to justice. The Justice Center does this by providing free legal clinics, connecting applicants to free and reduced cost attorneys, and participating in community access-to-justice events.

The Justice Center’s executive director, Laura McKernan joined FOX21 News in studio to talk about the story behind the organization and the support it offers.

