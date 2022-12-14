It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

We are featuring Tessa of Colorado Springs, which empowers victims of partner and sexual violence to take back the life that is rightfully theirs.

If you would like to GIVE! to Tessa of Colorado Springs or any other organization in the GIVE! Campaign, click here.

Tessa’s chief executive officer, Anne Markley joined FOX21 News in studio to talk about the story behind the organization and the services it offers.