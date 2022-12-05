Teller County, CO — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

We are featuring Teller Senior Coalition, which provides services to Teller County senior citizens to enable them to live healthy, active, and independent lives.

The Teller Senior Coalition, executive director, Kathy Lowry joined FOX21 News in studio to talk about the story behind the organization and the support it offers.

If you would like to GIVE! to Teller Senior Coalition or any other organization in the GIVE! Campaign, click here.