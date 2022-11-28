It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

We are featuring Springs Ensemble Theatre, which produces intimate, live theatre in collaboration with artists throughout the Colorado Springs area.

Springs Ensemble Theatre president, Matt Radcliffe and playwright Kate Hertz visited the FOX21 News studio to talk about how the GIVE! Campaign helps the organization make an impact, plus a new production that premiers on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

For tickets to Springs Ensemble Theatre’s show, Holly Jolly Holy Sh*t, which runs through December 18, click here.

If you would like to GIVE! to Springs Ensemble Theatre or any other organization in the GIVE! Campaign, click here.

