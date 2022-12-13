It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

We are featuring Special Kids Special Families, which provides respite and specialized care for children and adults with disabilities and special needs.

If you would like to GIVE! to the Special Kids Special Families or any other organization in the GIVE! Campaign, click here.

Special Kids Special Families executive director, Linda Ellegard joined FOX21 News in studio to talk about the story behind the organization and the services it offers.