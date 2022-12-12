It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

We are featuring the Space Foundation, which is a nonprofit advocate organization founded in 1983, offering a gateway to education, information and collaboration for space exploration and space-inspired industries that define the global space ecosystem.

If you would like to GIVE! to the Space Foundation or any other organization in the GIVE! Campaign, click here.

The Space Foundation senior manager of media and public affairs, Zakary Watson joined FOX21 News in studio to talk about the story behind the organization and the programs it offers.