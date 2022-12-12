It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

We are featuring the Rocky Mountain Field Institute, which is an organization of stewards and guardians, passionate about caring for the public land we all love and engaging our community to protect it.

If you would like to GIVE! to the Rocky Mountain Field Institute or any other organization in the GIVE! Campaign, click here.

The Rocky Mountain Field Institute member, Carl Woody joined FOX21 News in studio to talk about the story behind the organization and the shows it offers