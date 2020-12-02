Give back to Tessa through 2020 Give!, and help fight domestic violence

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

TESSA is a local organization that was established in May 1977 in response to a high rate of calls to local law enforcement from women threatened or assaulted by their partners.

They serve as a crucial resource for those going through the struggle of domestic violence. This morning, we chat with Rica Molet, Community Engagement Manager, on the importance of community support.

You can help by donating to Tessa on this year’s 2020 Give! Campaign. To do so, visit: https://indygive.com/nonprofit/tessa/