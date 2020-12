Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Harley’s Hope serves as a resource for at-risk pet parents who need assistance. From their emergency pet food program to no-contact deliveries, this organization works to keep pets and parents together.

Cynthia Bullock, Ececutive Director, Harley’s Hope, joins this morning with more information and why they need community support through the 2020 Give! Campaign.

To donate, visit: https://indygive.com/nonprofit/harleys-hope/