Give! 2020: Therapeutic Riding Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (CSTRC) helps both children and adults with disabilities gain confidence in the saddle.

CSTRC stated they believe that each of their special needs riders has a story with a purpose. CSTRC helps riders tell their stories while on horseback.

“It is so bonding with the horse and the rider. It helps them build so much confidence,” CEO of CSTC Nancy Harrison said.

Harrison said their story is about their participants and the courage, determination, and smiles witnessed daily. She said their riders and their families want the public to know that the horses and the Ultimate Horse Power have improved their lives.

CSTRC has been helping riders with physical, emotional, and behavioral challenges since its inception in 2008. It was originally formed as a non-profit with a mission to provide therapeutic horse programs, CSTRC counts on the generosity of individuals and companies to fulfill its mission of improving the quality of life for people with disabilities by offering innovative equestrian activities.

They have classes five days a week in the large indoor arena and in their outdoor arena-weather permitting. They are located at Mark Reyner Stables in beautiful Palmer Park.

