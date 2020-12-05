Give! 2020: The Place

COLORADO SPRINGS— Next Monday, the Place formally known as Urban Peak Colorado Springs, will be celebrating it’s 20th anniversary. Their goal is to help teens throughout the Pikes Peak Region overcome homelessness.

“We served over 7,650 young people since our launch in December of 2000,” Director of Development Andy Petersen said.

Through their outreach, shelter, and housing programs they’ve been able to change the lives of teens in the Pikes Peak Region. Their stores are all written differently, but some have dealt with abuse, neglect, and even a lack of acceptance.

“About 1/3 of the youth come to the shelter are LGBTQ and at times when they come out, their parents kick them out,” Petersen explained.

Because of COVID-19 many teens have turned to this local non-profit for help.

“It’s almost increased their trauma,” said Petersen. “They think ‘am I going to get this virus and what do I do if I get it?'”.

Modifications were made to the Place to meet COVID-19 restrictions. Their Night Out fundraiser which challenges the community to camp out and see what it’s like to be homeless went virtual this year.

“$104 for one youth for all of the services we can provide them and if people can think along those lines when looking at Indy Give!, please think of that number and multiply it by how many days or youth you want to support,” said Petersen.

Learn more and Give! at indygive.com.