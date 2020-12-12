Give! 2020: Sue’s Gift

Sue’s Gift provides emotional and financial support for Colorado women who are diagnosed with gynecologic cancer. Financial assistance helps women pay bills during treatment. Women to Woman trains and empowers survivors to mentor a newly diagnosed patient with the same cancer type at least one-year post-treatment. They are the only nonprofit in Colorado that assists all gynecologic cancer patients. Susan DiNapoli joined us on FOX21 Weekend Morning News with details.
Learn more and Give! at indygive.com