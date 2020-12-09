Give! 2020: Sleep in Heavenly Peace

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Local non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) needs your help to make their goal happen: they’re aiming to build 75 beds for kids before Christmas!

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need.

“Sometimes it’s a kids first bed ever. We’ve got a waitlist of about 75 kids right now, and we’ve built about 21 beds over the COVID, we’re on a push right now to get that list built before Christmas,” said Colorado Springs SHP Chapter President Denny Butts.

From cutting wood, to branding the logo, to delivering the beds, SHP also needs volunteers to make it all happen.

“When you deliver a bed, kids are jumping up and down in the front window because they are so excited – it can make you cry many times,” said Butts.

Organizations can sign up to have a group build for a day – click here to contact SHP for your group.