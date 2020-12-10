Give! 2020: Safe Place for Pets

COLORADO SPRINGS — Safe Place for Pets in Colorado Springs is an organization that shelters dogs and cats after terminally ill people in El Paso and Teller Counties can’t care for their pets any longer.

Executive Director of Safe Place for Pets Amalie Fellini said they have homed fewer pets this year than in years past. She doesn’t believe the need has gone down, but more so those in need are hunkering down and not reaching out due to the pandemic.

“Our mission is very specific, we re-homing animals from people who are terminally ill,” said Fellini.

Fellini said their donations go mostly for veterinary bills because owners may have neglected or have not kept up with their pets’ shots or health.

Tune into to ⁦@FOX21News⁩ right now to learn about this good boy! pic.twitter.com/xdkiXXaYn6 — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) December 10, 2020

Matcha, a one-year-old bull-terrier mix needs a home.

Matcha is special though and has swimmers syndrome. Basically, that means he just has a little extra spring in his step or wobble in his walk.

“Their legs are splayed out to the sides, instead of underneath them like we typically see.

So, Many animals used to be euthanized immediately when they seem to have swimmer syndrome because they can’t move, they can’t walk, they can’t do anything,” said Fellini.

But thanks to rehab from his previous owner Match can walk on his own.

Matcha is a good boy and needs a home with no stairs or slippery floors. Other than his little squirming Amalie said he’s healthy and pretty inactive for our puppy.

