GIVE! 2020: Safe Families for Children – Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS — For many, 2020 has been a year filled with challenges, but for Monique and her family, it’s been a year filled with not only challenges but loss.

“I pretty much lost everything, home, car and so it was hard to think about surviving,” said Monique.

Monique became pregnant in late 2019; her pregnancy wasn’t easy and led her to make several trips to the hospital, which forced her out of a job. However, she had help from Safe Families for Children, a nonprofit committed to helping families like Monique’s get through tough times.

“We work with parents who may be facing homelessness, domestic violence, drug-related substance use, mental health, and we just try to surround them with support and care and help them be the best parents they can be,” said Jillian Stephenson with Safe Families for Children.

The majority of their support is volunteer-based, meaning Safe Families’ volunteers help families like Monique’s with transportation, mentoring, meals, or just an extra hand.

“A lot of us we have families and friends who we can call on, and for so many families, they don’t have that support,” added Stephenson.

Through their volunteer imitative, the nonprofit puts Grace in Monique’s life. Grace has helped care for Monique’s family within the past couple of months, including her newborn son, Ivan.

“She’s been helping with bringing food to my home, watching Ivan,” Monique said. “She’s become part of our family.”

With Indy Give! they say your donation will continue helping families during a crisis.

“By donating to us, you are creating stability for families and helping them stay together and healthy during this time, too,” said Stephenson.