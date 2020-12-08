Give! 2020: Project Angel Heart

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– 2020 has been a tough year for local organizations, but has proved especially difficult for non-profits in the Pikes Peak Region.

Project Angel Heart is one of those non-profits that are pushing forward to serve some of our most vulnerable populations and they need your help!

Project Angel Heart prepares and delivers medically tailored meals to people living with life-threatening illnesses. Each week, professional chefs and registered dietitian prepare thousands of delicious meals, from scratch, and tailor them to meet the medical and dietary needs of those who are ill.

Volunteers package and deliver each meal, free of charge, to neighbors living with cancer, HIV/AIDS, kidney/heart/lung disease, and other illnesses.

In 2019, Project Angel Heart delivered 500,000 nutritious meals to 3,000 critically ill neighbors in Denver and Colorado Springs.