Give! 2020: Paws N’ Hooves

MONUMENT, Colo. — Paws N’ Hooves is an animal rescue looking to make a difference in the community of Southern Colorado.
This is their 5th year participating in the Indy GIVE! Campaign. This year, Tania Kovar the Director of the organization said they are looking to raise money to buy property to open a new sanctuary.
You can donate to their campaign HERE.
The rescue opened up 22 years ago in Colorado:
“We are a animal rescue and rehabilitation group that has been helping animals since 1994. The number and type of active volunteers and the funding available determines what animals we can help. In 2002, our founders joined Janet and the Charlotte & Arthur Romero Wild life Sanctuary a 501(c)3 non-profit since 1999. When Mrs. Romero passed away at the age of 102 and we were focusing more on domestic animals vs wildlife, we changed to Southern CO Animal Rescue and people knew our farm as Black Forest Animal Sanctuary. We rebranded as Paws n Hooves Colorado for our foster network of adoptable animals (mostly dogs in Colorado). In 2020, some of our board moved out of state and formed a new rescue in Sarasota area called Paws N Hooves FL INC. The Black Forest Animal Sanctuary is no longer in Black Forest Colorado and we care for the sanctuary animals in other homes in FL and CO. We continue to be committed to animal rescue and the protection of wildlife habitats. We have rescued hundreds of horses, livestock, dogs, cats and small animals. We continue to be volunteer run and need more foster homes and volunteers.
We assist in education, disaster response, and work with many youth and volunteer groups. With your support, we will continue to make a difference in the lives of animals. We provide rescue operations, adoption programs, foster and sponsorship programs, student/horse education program, and local and national rescue efforts. We work with local schools, scouts, and community corrections programs.”-Paws N’ Hooves