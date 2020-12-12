Give! 2020: Paws N’ Hooves

MONUMENT, Colo. — Paws N’ Hooves is an animal rescue looking to make a difference in the community of Southern Colorado.

This is their 5th year participating in the Indy GIVE! Campaign. This year, Tania Kovar the Director of the organization said they are looking to raise money to buy property to open a new sanctuary.

You can donate to their campaign HERE.

The rescue opened up 22 years ago in Colorado: